‘Graduate Chaiwali’ Priyanka Gupta to Shut Tea Stall, Start New Food Truck
24-year-old economics graduate Priyanka Gupta will start a food truck after her initial success with the tea stall.
Priyanka Gupta, the 'graduate chaiwali' from Patna who recently went viral on social media has embarked upon a new venture. Obviously succeeding in her tea selling business, Priyanka has decided to upgrade herself and start a food truck too, according to reports.
After the initial success of her tea stall, she is moving to serving other food items as well. She is also going to hire other people who will assist her in running this food truck. According to reports, she was offered the truck for free after her video went viral, but she refused. Later, a deal was worked out between her and the interested party where Priyanka would pay off the cost of the truck in instalments.
Priyanka first started selling tea as a last resort. She had appeared for various government exams, but could not clear them. Instead of sitting at home, she decided to make the best of her circumstances and opened a tea stall near the Women's College in Patna. Since then, her story of being 'atmanirbhar' has gone viral online and inspired many others.
