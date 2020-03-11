Megxit or Not, Harry & Meghan Will Always Have Our Hearts
On 9 March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, were seen carrying out the last of their royal duties. The couple attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, reminding us that Megxit is incredibly close. On 31 March, Harry and Meghan will officially get done with their royal duties forever. But despite being a royal couple for a very brief period of time, Harry and Meghan have given the internet plenty of opportunities to go gaga over just how adorable they are.
So here’s looking back at every time Harry and Meghan were all kinds of #goals in public.
The Most Magical Photo You’ll Ever See
Captured by Getty Images photographer Samir Hussein, this photo is the most recent of their shots to go viral. As the couple stepped out of the Endeavour Funds Awards with an umbrella over their heads shielding them from the rain, they accidentally gave birth to the most fairytale moment of 2020. What makes the photo even more special is that it’s lit up by a phone flashlight behind them!
Petition for more pictures of Harry and Meghan sharing an umbrella? Hell yes!
Every Girl Deserves a Harry In Her Life
In February, a video compilation of Harry earnestly looking out for Meghan’s ponytail went viral and it had most of us screaming with joy. I know us desis have grown up watching Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) ruin Anjali’s (Kajol) hair, but girls, it’s time to wake up. This is the kind of love we *really* deserve.
A Royal Wedding to Remember
This was perhaps the most iconic and unexpected shots to come out of their wedding back in 2018. An aerial view of the royal couple sitting in the carriage, holding hands as they go around Windsor. An incredibly cinematic shot that captured the beauty of their union so beautifully, this photo seems even more iconic in retrospect.
After this photo went viral on social media, the photographer Yui Mok wrote “Thanks, glad you like the photo. It was taken by myself, and I'm a staff photographer for @PA based in the UK. I was positioned on the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle, and they passed directly beneath me during their carriage procession.”
Sweet Nothings
Moments of Harry and Meghan’s PDA are far and few in between. So when this video of the couple at the Mountbatten Music Festival went viral, the internet couldn’t get enough of it. Harry and Meghan, both dressed in colour coordinated red outfits, enter and walk towards their seats. As the room is filled with applause, the couple holds each other’s hands. A video posted on Instagram zooms into the video, showing how they’re both squeezing each other’s hands for some silent support.
Welcome, Baby Archie!
In May 2019, Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance with their son Archie. The official Sussex Royal Instagram account gave us our first glimpse of the royal couple’s first family photo and it was heartwarming AF.
Well, royal couple or not, we’re sure that Harry and Meghan will continue to win our hearts with the love and adoration they have for each other even in the future!
