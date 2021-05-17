Pragya Thakur Says Cow Urine Helps Avoid COVID-19, Gets Trolled
Pragya Singh Thakur, a BJP MP, recently said that consuming cow urine helped her avoid COVID-19.
At a recent party gathering in Bhopal, BJP MP Pragya Thakur talked about how cow urine helped her avoid COVID-19. She claimed that cow urine cures the lung infection caused by COVID-19, and since she consumes it every day, she has not contracted the virus.
"If we have desi gau mutra (urine from an indigenous cow) every day, then it cures lung infection from COVID-19. I am in deep pain but I take cow urine every day. So now, I don't have have to take any medicine against corona and I don't have corona," said Sadhvi Pragya.
Check out the video here:
The unscientific claim has brought about a lot of reactions from users online, who have mostly trolled her for her statement.
This comes after numerous warnings from medical professionals against using cow urine or cow dung to cure or deter COVID-19. Recently, a few believers in Gujarat were also seen smearing cow dung over themselves to supposedly avoid COVID-19.
Responding to the situation, Dr JA Jayalal, head of the Indian Medical Association had also said, "There is no concrete scientific evidence that cow dung or urine boosts immunity against COVID-19," in a statement to Reuters.
