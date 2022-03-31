'Midnight Runner' Pradeep Mehra Receives Rs. 2.5 Lakh From Shopper's Stop
The internet has worked its magic again!
Pradeep Mehra aka 'The Midnight Runner' became popular after his heartwarming story, captured by filmmaker Vinod Kapri, went viral online. The 19-year-old has since then been witnessing social media's magic. He has now received Rs. 2.5 lakh from retail clothing brand Shopper's Stop for his mother's treatment and to pursue his dreams.
Pradeep's mother is admitted to a hospital and he currently lives with his elder brother. Pradeep is currently working at McDonald's outlet in Noida's Sector 16 to support his family. After his shift gets over, he runs back to his village in Barola in order to prepare for the army. His story has inspired many, and users online are glad that he finally received help to actually solve his problems.
Vinod Kapri first shared the news on his Twitter account. Check it out here:
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
