‘I’ve Found My Home’: Twitter Reacts as Scientists Discover Potato-Shaped Planet
The planet is named WASP-103b and was recently found by a few astronomers.
As a team of astronomers recently published a study in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, and reported discovering a "weirdly-shaped" planet. It is named WASP-103b and is said to be much larger than the earth, "about one-and-a-half times the size of Jupiter."
As soon as the article was shared on Twitter, it quickly went viral and gained a lot of reactions from users who found the humour in this discovery. Many claimed they have "found their home planet." Check out those and other funny reactions here:
