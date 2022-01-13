ADVERTISEMENT

‘I’ve Found My Home’: Twitter Reacts as Scientists Discover Potato-Shaped Planet

The planet is named WASP-103b and was recently found by a few astronomers.

As a team of astronomers recently published a study in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, and reported discovering a "weirdly-shaped" planet. It is named WASP-103b and is said to be much larger than the earth, "about one-and-a-half times the size of Jupiter."

As soon as the article was shared on Twitter, it quickly went viral and gained a lot of reactions from users who found the humour in this discovery. Many claimed they have "found their home planet." Check out those and other funny reactions here:

