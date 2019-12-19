15 Posters From Today’s CAA Protests That Caught Our Eye
As Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC protests took over the country on Thursday, protesters came out in large numbers to stand against the discriminatory act that seeks to divide India on religious grounds. Armed with a voice, courage, and creativity, protesters showed up with placards, posters and slogans that perfectly captured the sentiment. Here’s a look at today’s pan-India protests through some of these iconic posters.
1. Honestly, Where Is the Lie??
2. It’s a Fair Exchange
3. The Bar Is Officially Too Low..
4. Modiji, Just Do It
5. Chills. Literal Chills.
6. Don’t Let History Repeat Itself. Learn From It.
7. Arvind Kejriwal Knows What’s Up
8. Can’t Believe They Got Introverts to Get out of Bed and Hang in Public
9. Jaanta Hai Hindustan Ka Baap Kaun Hai? Koi Nahi!
10. Can’t Decide Who Takes More International Trips - Pooja’s Accent or Modi?
11. But They Can’t Do Enough Math to Save the Economy?
12. Donate and Maybe Throw It *At* Him
13. Accurate
14. Just Remember, Even Auschwitz Was *Legal*
15. Dr. Ambedkar Is Rolling in His Grave
