15 Posters From Today’s CAA Protests That Caught Our Eye
Posters and placards from Anti-CAA and NRC protests in India.
Posters and placards from Anti-CAA and NRC protests in India.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Pankhuri Shukla
Social Buzz

As Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC protests took over the country on Thursday, protesters came out in large numbers to stand against the discriminatory act that seeks to divide India on religious grounds. Armed with a voice, courage, and creativity, protesters showed up with placards, posters and slogans that perfectly captured the sentiment. Here’s a look at today’s pan-India protests through some of these iconic posters.

1. Honestly, Where Is the Lie??

2. It’s a Fair Exchange

3. The Bar Is Officially Too Low..

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ FloptimusCrime)

4. Modiji, Just Do It

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/kavita_krishnan)

5. Chills. Literal Chills.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/suresh_mathew_)

6. Don’t Let History Repeat Itself. Learn From It.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/suresh_mathew_)

7. Arvind Kejriwal Knows What’s Up

8. Can’t Believe They Got Introverts to Get out of Bed and Hang in Public

9. Jaanta Hai Hindustan Ka Baap Kaun Hai? Koi Nahi!

10. Can’t Decide Who Takes More International Trips - Pooja’s Accent or Modi?

11. But They Can’t Do Enough Math to Save the Economy?

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/JishnuGhose )

12. Donate and Maybe Throw It *At* Him

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/GoneSpeaks)

13. Accurate

14. Just Remember, Even Auschwitz Was *Legal*

15. Dr. Ambedkar Is Rolling in His Grave

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/tedhikheer29

