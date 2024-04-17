ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, AKA Angry Rantman, Dies at 27

The news of Abhradeep Saha's demise was confirmed by his family on YouTube.

Viral sensation and YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, passed away on 16 April, reportedly due to complications triggered by a surgery he underwent last month.

The news of the content creator's demise was confirmed by his family on his YouTube community on 17 April. "With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST," the note read.

The statement further added, "He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time."

Have a look at it here:

Abhradeep became an overnight internet sensation after his video on the Chelsea Football Club went viral on social media. The YouTuber also created videos on cinema, sports, and more.

