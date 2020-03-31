Police Does Aarti For Those Flouting The COVID-19 Lockdown
We’re almost done with the first week of the nation-wide 21-day lockdown period, that began on 25 March, and while most law-abiding and survival-fearing citizens have continued to stay indoors and cry about their dirty dishes and working from home, there’s a small percentage of those who just don’t seem to get the point. The point being that a pandemic is not a thing to take lightly and definitely not a time to stroll around and ‘chill’ outside.
The police forces across states have been getting innovative with their methods of communicating social isolating practices, some with their memes, some punishing violators to pose with posters stating that they disobeyed the rules but then there’s this:
To make their point, this city’s police officers embarrassed the wrongdoers by showering them with flowers, putting them tika and performing aarti for them all the while ‘Aaiye aapka intezaar’ plays in the background.
Aditya Raj Kaul, a freelance journalist on Twitter, shared this hilarious video of police officers doing aarti of the rule-breakers. A real-life ‘laaton ke bhoot’ moment, mind you! This video had Twitterati in splits.
We stan this cool punishment! Here’s hoping they sanitised their hands after putting tikas on them.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)