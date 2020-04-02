Policemen Are Dancing Across The Country For Hygiene PSA’s
For all those who’ve been reading some pretty distressing news about coronavirus, here’s something that might cheer you up. To increase the awareness on the precautionary measures we can take to combat the deadly virus, policemen in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh are donning their dancing shoes.
Policemen in the states of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh are dancing as a PSA for people to remember to wash their hands.
These six policemen from Kerala can be seen doing a "handwashing" dance to educate citizens on the sanitisation standards everyone should be adhering to. Kerala happens to be amongst the worst hit states in the nation dealing with a high number of COVID-19 cases.
This should make you want to wash your hands right now. GO!
But if you thought one cute PSA of policemen dancing wasn’t enough, then Andhra Pradesh upped the ante with another such cute PSA where both policemen and women can be seen grooving while asking people to stay healthy and sanitised.
In the video, a police officer is extending a handshake to his colleagues, but nope, they deny his request...in great style of course. The clip shows these officers explain the right way to wash their hands all the while shaking to a famous Telugu song ‘Ramulo Ramula.’
It’s great to see these police officers get creative with their duty. Here’s hoping everyone remembers the message they’re communicating!