On Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday, a Look At Some of His Heartwarming Poems

Ayushmann Khurrana turned 37 today.

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
The multi-talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned 37 today. He started his career as a radio kockey in 2007 and soon moved onto television shows and eventually to the big screen in 2012 with Vicky Donor. He hasn't looked back since.

Over the years, he has impressed the audience with not just his unparalleled acting talent, his bold and unusual character choices, but has emerged as a singer and a composer as well. And that's not all! Ayushmann also has his way with words and often shares his thoughts through poetry.

On his birthday, we share a glimpse of Ayushmann's writing talent. Take a look:

Ayushmann writes about love. 

(Image: The Quint)

Some important thoughts on India's democracy and diversity. 

(Image: The Quint)

He sure has worked hard for his success!  

(Image: The Quint)

Thought provoking words on society and women's safety.

(Image: The Quint)

A short love story by Ayushmann. 

(Image: The Quint)

Sometimes all we need is silence to express ourselves.

(Image: The Quint)

Carpe diem, my friend! 

(Image: The Quint)

Some truths are more difficult than others. 

(Image: The Quint)

Here's some reality check too. 

(Image: The Quint)

10 Years of Ayushmann Khurrana: 10 Films With Which He Broke Barriers

