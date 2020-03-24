PM Modi Announces a 21-Day Lockdown, Twitter Supports
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in India on 24 March. He emphasized the need for social distancing and stressed upon how the coronavirus can be disastrous for the nation if the 21-day lockdown is not abided by.
While the public at large is expected to stay indoors, places for essential commodities will remain open.
People tweeted to show immense support for the lockdown with a will to fight coronavirus.
Needless to say, some Twitterati lost it and had all kinds of concerns about the lockdown. But humour goes a long way, here’s what people tweeted.
Sehna Toh Padega...Desh Ka Sawal Hai
Public Right Now...
ParleG For the Win, Always...
It’s All About Coping Up...
Every Office RN...
Work It Up....
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
