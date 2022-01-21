Pakistani Pilot Refuses to Fly Plane After Shift Ends
The pilot refused to fly after an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, claiming it was the end of their shift.
A pilot from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently refused to fly an aircraft after an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, according to a report by The Express Tribune. The plane was scheduled to arrive at Islamabad, Pakistan from Riyadh. However, bad weather forced the pilot to do an emergency landing in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
When the pilot refused to fly the plane again, that's when problems arose. According to reports from the local media, the pilot claimed that their shift ended, and that they wouldn't be flying because of that.
The pilot has remained unnamed in the whole incident.
Meanwhile, passengers in the plane were getting agitated and refused to deboard. The Dammam airport security had to be called in to bring the situation under control. The stranded passengers were eventually provided with accommodation in a nearby hotel in Dammam until they could fly again.
"A pilot should rest because it is necessary for flight safety. All passengers will reach 11pm at Islamabad Airport until then all arrangements have been made in hotels," a Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson told The Gulf News.
(With inputs from The Express Tribune and The Gulf News).
