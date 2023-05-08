As 'Piku' Completes 8 Years, Fans Recall What Makes It Special

Piku starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and late actor Irrfan Khan was released 8 years ago in 2015. The Shoojit Sircar comedy-drama is one of the finest films in Indian cinema, exploring the beauty and mundanity of human relationships.
With some excellent cast performances, and equally mesmerizing songs, the movie earned rave reviews from both the audience and critics; and continues to be a fan favorite.
While Amitabh and Irrfan were stellar in their roles, it was Deepika's character that captivated everyone's attention. The way the film subtly explores Deepika's character - as a fierce and independent woman, navigating her dynamics with her ailing father and trying to maintain a personal life - is purely brilliant.
As the film completes 8 years today, many netizens have taken to social media to reminisce their favorite moments. Here's what they had to say:
"It's 8 years of Piku, a film that ages better with each passing year..a movie about ordinary people going through the motions of life, and yet is speaks so loud and clear about womanhood, familiar relationships, society, and the cities we inhabit.", wrote a user.
Another user commented, "A loud, liberated, cranky, Bengali woman, who loves her father despite him being the cause of her frustration, breaks down alone in her room, and flirts with her eyes while gorging on a roll or sipping wine. Impeccable writing means instant audience connect. Piku is every woman."
Here are other reactions:
