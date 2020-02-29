Two Pigeons Board Go Air Jaipur Flight Causing A 30-Minute Delay
In what is being described as a bizarre incident by the Internet, two pigeons entered a Go Air flight from Ahmedabad to Jaipur. They were spotted in the flight prior to take-off, prompting a 30-minute delay.
Passengers recorded the incident on their phone. Two pigeons can be seen whizzing past the seated passengers from one end of the plane to the other.
Fly For Free?
Netizens were amused by the incident as one asked, “Wonder why a pigeon would need to board a flight when it can fly for free!”
The incident even sparked-off a caption contest.
“Now all Airlines should ban Pigeons from flying, considering safety and personal space of other passengers,” said a Twitter user, in what appeared to be a jibe at a recent incident which saw a comedian receiving a flying ban.