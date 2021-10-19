Amitabh Bachchan's 'Photoshopped' Hand In An Ad Leaves Netizens In Splits

Celebrities these days are often found editing their photos on Photoshop to make it look picture perfect. From curvy walls to bent doors, we've seen it all. It takes no time for people to catch a big photoshop faux pas and start a laughing riot online.

The latest incident is Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's photo with popular Marathi actress Pooja Sawant for a jewellery advertisement by Kalyan Jewellers. In the print advertisement, the actors can be seen posing as a father-daughter duo. But that's not what's attracting all the jokes. The funny part is Bachchan's badly photoshopped hand.

He is seen with his left hand around her shoulder but the hand seems too stretched. The image has gone viral on social media and honestly, internet users aren't convinced.