'Go to India': Philippines President on People Refusing Vaccine

The country reported 4,353 new cases on June 23 according to the Philippines Department of Health, and has had a total of over 86,000 cases in the past 14 days, making it one of the worst-hit countries in Southeast Asia. It has a population of about 10 crores.

To tackle this emergency, Duterte has ordered each citizen to get vaccinated and said, "Don’t get me wrong. There is a crisis being faced in this country. There is a national emergency. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, I will have you arrested. And I will inject the vaccine in your butt. You are pests. We are already suffering and you’re adding to the burden."