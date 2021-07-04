This Petrol Pump in Mysuru Is Providing Free Fuel to COVID-19 Warriors
N Sundaram and Sons, has pledged to provide 5 litres of fuel free to all medical and non-medical COVID-19 warriors.
At a time when soaring fuel prices are becoming an increasingly worrying matter for most people, a fuel station in Mysuru has made the best of the situation by providing some respite to healthcare workers.
In a heartwarming and unique gesture, a petrol pump called N Sundaram and Sons, located near the Bogadi circle, has pledged to provide 5 litres of fuel free to all medical and non-medical COVID-19 warriors.
Kumar K S, the proprietor of the fuel station came up with this idea that has benefitted over 50 COVID-19 volunteers so far. Kumar has also launched several other relief schemes that include providing food kits to the needy during the pandemic.
Suresh Kumar, a part of the group that made this decision, spoke about Kumar K S and said, "At a meeting, we were discussing the tireless and selfless work of Covid volunteers. Kumar then decided to offer free petrol worth Rs 20,000 to volunteers and handed over coupons to me. He asked me to pass them on to those working on the ground," in a statement to The New Indian Express.
This incentive includes not only healthcare practitioners, but also delivery executives, drivers, and everyone else who has been on the frontline of India's COVID-19 relief.
Yashas, one of the volunteers who benefitted from this gesture, said, "“It is good that our work is getting recognised. People are coming up with novel ideas to do their bit and motivating others to join and contribute to society."
(With inputs from The New Indian Express).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.