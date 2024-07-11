People React to Imtiaz Ali Saying Geet & Aditya From 'Jab We Met' Would Separate



During a recent Expresso event by The Indian Express, Imtiaz Ali shared his unconventional views on the futures of his characters. Regarding Geet and Aditya from Jab We Met, he humorously predicted they would likely end up at a divorce lawyer's office, hinting at their eventual separation despite their initial connection.

On the other hand, for Tamasha, while Ved and Tara unite in the film, Imtiaz revealed he would have preferred a different ending. He imagined a poignant scenario where Ved continued to idolize Tara as his muse from a distance, while she secretly attended his shows, suggesting a more complex and bittersweet narrative than their on-screen reunion.