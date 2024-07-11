People React to Imtiaz Ali Saying Geet & Aditya From 'Jab We Met' Would Separate

Imtiaz Ali, the acclaimed Bollywood director, has created enduring romantic tales like Jab We Met and Tamasha. While these films celebrate love and self-discovery, Ali diverges from traditional endings. However, in a recent interview he shared that their 'happpily ever after' is make-belief and would not stand the test of time.
During a recent Expresso event by The Indian Express, Imtiaz Ali shared his unconventional views on the futures of his characters. Regarding Geet and Aditya from Jab We Met, he humorously predicted they would likely end up at a divorce lawyer's office, hinting at their eventual separation despite their initial connection.
On the other hand, for Tamasha, while Ved and Tara unite in the film, Imtiaz revealed he would have preferred a different ending. He imagined a poignant scenario where Ved continued to idolize Tara as his muse from a distance, while she secretly attended his shows, suggesting a more complex and bittersweet narrative than their on-screen reunion.
Netizens took to the internet to share their views. While some said Aditya and Geet would make it work the unanimous verdict was the Ved and Tara would not.
One user said: "Geet and Aditya were a perfect couple as geet became quite matured and grounded after staying alone for 9 months, so they would have survived. But Ved definitely needed years of therapy instead of a relationship with tara."
Here are the other posts:
