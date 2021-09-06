Author Paulo Coelho Thanks Kerala Autorickshaw That Put His Name on Its Back
Paulo Coelho is the author of the best-selling book 'The Alchemist'.
Paulo Coelho, one of the best-selling author famous for his book 'The Alchemist' took to his Twitter account recently to thank a special mention from Kerala.
Posting a picture of an autorickshaw with his name written on its back, the Brazilian author wrote, "Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo)." The auto also has "Alchemist" written in Malayalam below the author's name.
Check out the picture here:
'The Alchemist' is a fictional story based on a boy who travels the world in search of adventure and love. It is known for its simple narration and soul-touching lessons of wisdom. It is also typically the style of writing Coelho is famous for.
Fans reacted to his post on Twitter and were amazed at how he noticed something like this.
