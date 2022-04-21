ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi: Passenger Caught at Airport Smuggling Gold Worth 30 Lakh in Wig, Rectum

A passenger travelling from Abu Dhabi was caught smuggling gold in his wig and rectum at Delhi airport.

A passenger travelling from Abu Dhabi was detained by police at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport while attempting to smuggle gold not only in his wig but, as amusing as it sounds, in his rectum.

As per the Customs Commissioner's Office, 630.45 kg of gold was roughly worth Rs 30.55 lakhs. It was retrieved by removing his wig, a video of which has gone viral online.

Twitter users had the times of their lives making jokes on this one. Check out some reactions here:

we just don't want to hear more about this twitter user's experiences.

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Virat Kholi is all of our reactions when hearing about this.

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter0

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

