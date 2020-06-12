In today’s edition of bizarre things that might affect your life, we bring to you the parota-roti discourse that took Twitter by storm on 12 June.According to a report by TOI, the Authority for Advance Rulings (Karnataka bench) made it clear that ‘parotta’ is not the same as ‘roti’ and they did this by slapping a higher GST on the former. Parotas will be charged 18% GST as compared to the 5% rate on roti.Basically, the idea that ‘rotis’ can be used to cover a wide variety of breads has not gone down well with the AAR.Here’s the official reason for this distinction:“The products under heading 1905 (rotis) are already prepared or completely cooked products, they are ready-to-use food preparations. On the other hand, parotas need to be heated before consumption.”Here’s how Twitter reacted:(With inputs from Times of India)Twitter Expresses Its Disapproval with Hilarious #Unlock Memes We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.