Users Searching for Parag Agrawal’s Wife, Salary Is The Most Indian Thing Ever
Right from asking for discounts to telling him what to change about Twitter, some peak desi behaviour is underway.
We dug up some of the most whack tweets from Twitter's new CEO's account
Parag Agrawal, an Indian-origin man recently assumed the role of Twitter's new CEO after founder Jack Dorsey stepped down. An IIT Bombay alumnus, Agrawal went on to pursue his doctorate from Stanford University.
But in the end, he is still an Indian who cannot escape the burning questions people have about him, questions completely unrelated to his achievements.
Right from his salary, net worth, and wife, desi Twitter has a whole different set of priorities. It's like the virtual uncle and aunties meeting you at social events and prying into your life. Data from Google Trends proves the fact and shows what Indians searched for in the past day about the new CEO ever since the announcement.
Not just that, but users online are asking him for the most bizarre favours. People assuming Agrawal will do them favours just because he is Indian is the most jugadu and desi behaviour ever. Right from telling him to make some changes on the app to asking for discounts, we just don't know when to quit. But it still makes for some hilarious content.
There's always that one elder in the family who will never stop raising their expectations...
Or one that will ask you for favours as soon as they see you succeed.
Okay, this request actually makes sense.
Just Indian things...
Do you have a special request for 'Parag bhai'?
