Twitter Gaga Over Pak Tea-Seller's New Cafe 'Chaiwala Rooftop'

Since that serendipitous day in 2016 when a Pakistani tea-seller's photo went viral, Arshad Khan has come a long way! He recently opened his own cafe in Islamabad called 'Chaiwala Rooftop,' reported Daily Pakistan.

Speaking to Urdu News channel, Arshad said that people were asking him to name his venture after himself but he refused because he believes that 'chaiwala' is his identity. The decor of his cafe is inspired by desi "truck art." Along with tea, he serves 12-15 dishes. Arshad is committed to making the cafe work and will be dividing his time between his new business venture and his acting career.