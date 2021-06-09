Pakistani Show Dil Kya Kare Uses Rabindra Sangeet, Videos Go Viral
'Dil Kya Kare' has had Rabindra Sangeet portrayed multiple times in the show, and netizens are loving it.
Videos from the popular Pakistani TV show 'Dil Kya Kare' starring Yumna Zaidi and Feroze Khan have gone viral, and desis are loving the reason behind it. Several clips from the show shared by director Mehreen Jabbar show multiple sequence where Rabindra Sangeet (Rabindranath Tagore's song) is sung by Yumna Zaidi's character Aiman.
In the two videos uploaded by Jabbar, the first one shows Aiman singing Tagore’s song Amaro Porano Jaha Chay to Armann, played by Feroze Khan. Armann listens to Aiman with a smile on his face while she continues singing this beautiful song for him. Check out the video here:
In the second video, Aiman can be seen singing Amaro Porano Jaha Chay for her friends and Armann. The video is captioned, "Last of the Rabindra Sangeet sequence in DKK. Sung by @sharvardeshpande 👏"
Check it out here:
Users on Instagram are loving this rendition of Tagore's songs performed by Aiman and have applauded the way they have been portrayed in the show. Even though the videos have been uploaded a year ago, they have caught the attention of netizens only now. Here's how they reacted to the videos:
This crossover of Rabindra Sangeet with Pakistani shows is absolutely mesmerising, and we would love to see more of it!
