Viral Video Shows TV Anchor Ask the MOST Absurd Questions About Formula 1 Cars

This is exactly what happened to TV show host Nida Yasir. A video from her 2016 interview in the show Good Morning Pakistan shows her interviewing two men and asking them questions about Formula 1 race cars. Right off the bat, the video starts with her asking the men how many seats the car has.

Formula 1 being one of the most popular cars, netizens found it ridiculous that she would ask a question like that. When the men stated the obvious and said it has only one seat, she further questioned them and asked if they were planning to install more seats.

"So, you have started with one (person), small car?" she is heard asking.

When they say that they don't plan to have more seating because it's a formula car, she says, "Oh, you've just made the formula?" assuming it was a scientific formula, "So you're just experimenting now?"

This was the final nail in the coffin and sent netizens in a spiral of laughs. Many of them even admired her confidence while asking such absurd questions.

Watch the full video here: