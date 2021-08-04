This Disappointed Pakistani Meme Is Now on Display at a Hong Kong Museum

Not just that, the meme has now found its place in the world's first meme museum in Hong Kong called the 'Museum of Memes'.

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "My sister found the video of the Hongkong K11 mueseum of memes on YouTube scroll to 0.37 sec". He has also tweeted a video that the museum has put out where he is seen at the mark of 0:37 seconds.