Pak Designer's Latest Collection Is a Cry To Put an End To Dowry
This short film on the practice of dowry will give you goosebumps.
Thinking outside the box, a fashion designer from Pakistan, Ali Xeeshan, recently made a strong statement with his latest bridal collection.
The collection is a cry to put an end to the dowry system. The message has been put across beautifully through a short film showing a young bride crying and carrying the burden of dowry.
The video is being shared massively on social media for it's message.
Even the official Twitter handle of UN Women Pakistan shared the film and lauded the designer for bringing the issue to the forefront.
A video from the fashion show Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week shows this collection being exhibited. The models in their bridal attire walked the ramp with make-shift cars and a cart full of gifts.
Not just dowry, the video also draws attention to the practice of early marriages in Pakistan.
A number of social media users have appreciated the stand taken by Ali Xeeshan.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
