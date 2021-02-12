Pak Designer's Latest Collection Is a Cry To Put an End To Dowry

This short film on the practice of dowry will give you goosebumps.

Shubhangi Derhgawen
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<p>Designer from Pakistan draws attention to the practice of dowry through his collection.</p>
i

Thinking outside the box, a fashion designer from Pakistan, Ali Xeeshan, recently made a strong statement with his latest bridal collection.

The collection is a cry to put an end to the dowry system. The message has been put across beautifully through a short film showing a young bride crying and carrying the burden of dowry.

Also Read
Twitter vs Koo: Users Bid Farewell To Trolls Switching To Koo
Twitter vs Koo: Users Bid Farewell To Trolls Switching To Koo

The video is being shared massively on social media for it's message.

Even the official Twitter handle of UN Women Pakistan shared the film and lauded the designer for bringing the issue to the forefront.

Pak Designer's Latest Collection Is a Cry To Put an End To Dowry

(Photo:Twitter)

A video from the fashion show Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week shows this collection being exhibited. The models in their bridal attire walked the ramp with make-shift cars and a cart full of gifts.

Not just dowry, the video also draws attention to the practice of early marriages in Pakistan.

A number of social media users have appreciated the stand taken by Ali Xeeshan.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Pak Designer's Latest Collection Is a Cry To Put an End To Dowry

(Photo:Twitter)

Pak Designer's Latest Collection Is a Cry To Put an End To Dowry

(Photo:Twitter)

Pak Designer's Latest Collection Is a Cry To Put an End To Dowry

(Photo:Twitter)

Pak Designer's Latest Collection Is a Cry To Put an End To Dowry

(Photo:Twitter)

Pak Designer's Latest Collection Is a Cry To Put an End To Dowry

(Photo:Twitter)

Pak Designer's Latest Collection Is a Cry To Put an End To Dowry

(Photo:Twitter)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!