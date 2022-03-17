ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani Cricketer Diana Baig Raps 'Apna Time Aayega'; Impresses Netizens

Pakistani player Diana Baig is winning hearts.

Pakistan, unfortunately, lost four matches in the ICC World Cup 2022, but the players have been winning hearts. Recently, in an interview with sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan, Pakistani player Diana Baig showcased one of her many talents by rapping to Gully Boy's 'Apna Time Aayega'.

The video was posted by the official Instagram handle of ICC. They captioned it as, "Dropping some bars". The video instantly went viral. Diana has been receiving a lot of appreciation and love for her impromptu performance from fans all over the globe, especially Indians.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

