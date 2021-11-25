ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Finds Its Entertainment for the Day as Pak Minister Calls Garlic ‘Adrak’

Ironically enough, he is the Information and Broadcast minister of Pakistan.

It is very common for a lot of people to get confused between the names of garlic and ginger. But is it okay if you're the information minister of a country? Maybe not so much.

That is exactly what happened with Pakistan's Information and Broadcast Minister Fawad Chaudhary. In a recent press conference, he is seen talking about the reduction in prices of various vegetables and groceries.

While saying this, he also spoke about a reduction in the price of garlic, and then went on to call it adrak in Hindi, which is actually the name for ginger. He confused it with lehsun for a bit, which was the correct word, but finally settled for adrak.

Watch the video here:

Twitter only needs one opportunity to start with the brutal jokes, and this minister handed it to them on a golden platter. Others spoke about how it is common to get confused between the two, and how they themselves were guilty of it. Here is how users reacted:

Have you ever confused garlic and ginger?

