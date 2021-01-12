Pak Singer Releases Song 'Kisana' After Being Inspired by Farmers

The song has received a lot of love from social media users.

The ongoing farmer protests in India are making headlines across the world, including Pakistan. Recently, a Pakistani singer released an anthem inspired by the protests and dedicated to the farmers in India.

Singer Jawad Ahmad took to social media to share a song titled 'Kisana' on YouTube. As of 12 January, the video has more than 23,000 views. The description reads, "KISANA is a revolutionary song for peasants of the world, to inspire and motivate them to struggle for their rights. It is a dedication by Jawad Ahmad to all the global peasant movements."

Listen to the song here:

While speaking to Times of India, Ahmad made comparisons between the farmers protests in India and the situation in Pakistan.

"The situation of peasants in Pakistan is dismal too. We need a rights movement of peasants all over the world."
Jawad Ahmad to TOI

Social media are very happy with Ahmad's show of support. Here's how they reacted:

(With inputs from Times of India)

