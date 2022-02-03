Pakistani Tiktoker Leaves Lip Filler Treatment Midway as Govt Freezes Bank A/c

The bank account freeze comes amid the FIA's ongoing investigation on Hareem launched on 12 January after she claimed to have carried a substantial amount of cash from Paksitan to the UK.

In a video, Hareem is also seen criticizing the government and saying that most Pakistanis get sad when they have to carry so much cash from their hometowns to travel.

"The government had promised to increase the value of the currency, the (Pakistani) passport, but they did nothing. They could only talk," she said. She also said that when millions of Pakistani rupees are converted into Euros, they amount to almost nothing.