Pakistani Tiktoker Leaves Lip Filler Treatment Midway as Govt Freezes Bank A/c
In a video shared on Instagram, Hareem Shah said that the FIA had frozen her bank account.
Hareem Shah, a TikTok influencer from Paksitan recently uploaded a video where she is heard talking about leaving a lip filler treatment midway because the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) of Pakistan froze her bank account.
She describes the situation and says that it happened after a filler was already inserted on one side of her lip. Because of this, her lip fillers are now incomplete. She recorded the video from Redbridge, United Kingdom where she presumably went for her treatment.
The bank account freeze comes amid the FIA's ongoing investigation on Hareem launched on 12 January after she claimed to have carried a substantial amount of cash from Paksitan to the UK.
In a video, Hareem is also seen criticizing the government and saying that most Pakistanis get sad when they have to carry so much cash from their hometowns to travel.
"The government had promised to increase the value of the currency, the (Pakistani) passport, but they did nothing. They could only talk," she said. She also said that when millions of Pakistani rupees are converted into Euros, they amount to almost nothing.
According to the Pakistani rules, any amount of foreign currency can be brought into the country, but the cap to take money out of the country is set at $10,000.
