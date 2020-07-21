Oxford Vaccine Gives Hope, Netizens Celebrate With Memes

After months of hopelessness in the midst of a global pandemic, some good news came our way on 20 July when it was found that the University of Oxford's coronavirus vaccine had triggered an immune response and deemed safe. Results of the phase 1 human trial have been published in The Lancet, show that the vaccine produced antibodies and T-cells that can fight the novel coronavirus. The trial involved 1,077 people.

Naturally, netizens were ecstatic and memes is how they celebrated this brief feeling of victory.

Take a look: