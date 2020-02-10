Oscar-Winner ‘Parasite’ Isn’t a Copy of Vijay’s ‘Minsara Kanna’

However, both the films are starkly different. Minsara Kanna revolves around a wealthy boy (Vijay), who works as a soloist at the home of a businesswoman (Khushbu). Subsequently, he employs every member of his family at the businesswoman’s house. Vijay does this job to succeed in love, and the film, which was directed by KS Ravikumar, had received average reviews.

The premise of the boy’s family working undercover in the girl’s house has been a popular trope in the 80s. Kamal Haasan’s Kadhala Kadhala has a similar story, as do a lot of Telugu films and even the Malayalam movie Odurathaman.

Parasite is a black comedy thriller film about a family of four that is struggling to make ends meet when the son Ki-woo is recommended by his friend, a student at a prestigious university, for a well-paid tutoring job, spawning hopes of a regular income. With the weight of financial expectations on his shoulders, Ki-woo shows up for the interview and gets the job. But as his fate crosses paths with the family of Mr. Park, the owner of a global IT firm, a string of unusual events begins to unfold.

While winning the Academy Award for Best Picture the executive producer of Parasite Miky Lee said, “Thank you for being you” to director Bong Joon Ho. She added, “I like everything about him. His smile, his crazy hair, the way he talks, the way he walks and specially the way he directs. And what I like about him is his sense of humour and what I like about him is that he can be really making fun of himself and he never takes himself seriously.”