While humans stay indoors to save themselves from the deadly coronavirus, the animals have taken over. The lockdown might have come hard on people, but nature has surely healed. Sights of peacocks in the streets, dolphins at Mumbai's marine drive and ever lion cubs found about wandering on the roads of Delhi have become a common occurrence. Adding to that list are the Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings that were found on Goa's Morjim beach. A tweet shared on twitter showcases a video of baby turtles crawling on the beach. It read: "Amazing wonders of nature! Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerging out from the last nest at Morjim. Along with Morjim, Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh are important beaches in Goa which attracts turtle for nesting"Goa is infamously known as the party capital of the country, with tourists from all across the world flocking to the city. However, over the years, the city which was also known for its forests and wildlife was drowned away by other activities. The lockdown has revived Goa's former image to what it once was celebrated for.A twitter user pointed the same- "Sadly Goa is known more for its sleaze , trance and alcohol than it's wonderful wildlife, forests and Hindu temples. I hope that this can be corrected."Nature is indeed reaping the benefits of this lockdown and here's hoping people's perspective on how to treat it post the lockdown is drastically altered, so as to preserve the joy and beauty of it.