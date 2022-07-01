70-Year-old Woman Goes Viral for Jumping off of 40-Foot Bridge in Ganga River
Adding to an array of incidents that make you feel insecure about how unfit you are is this 70-year-old woman from Haryana who went viral for jumping in the Ganga river from a 40-foot bridge.
Omwati, who hails from Sonepat, Haryana, has been diving into the Ganga ever since she was a child. A video of her making her way through the rails and jumping into the river has gone viral. She is seen comfortably making her way to the shore even as the currents of the river remain strong.
While Omwati's exact age is unknown, this tweet reveals that she is around 70 years old. Apparently, Omwati even instructed those around her to not follow her into the water since she was confident she would make it on her own.
Netziens have shown praise for her courage and fitness on Twitter. Here are some reactions:
We are confused whether to praise this woman or pity ourselves.
