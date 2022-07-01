ADVERTISEMENT

70-Year-old Woman Goes Viral for Jumping off of 40-Foot Bridge in Ganga River

Feeling old yet?

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
70-Year-old Woman Goes Viral for Jumping off of 40-Foot Bridge in Ganga River
i

Adding to an array of incidents that make you feel insecure about how unfit you are is this 70-year-old woman from Haryana who went viral for jumping in the Ganga river from a 40-foot bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omwati, who hails from Sonepat, Haryana, has been diving into the Ganga ever since she was a child. A video of her making her way through the rails and jumping into the river has gone viral. She is seen comfortably making her way to the shore even as the currents of the river remain strong.

Check out the video here:

While Omwati's exact age is unknown, this tweet reveals that she is around 70 years old. Apparently, Omwati even instructed those around her to not follow her into the water since she was confident she would make it on her own.

Netziens have shown praise for her courage and fitness on Twitter. Here are some reactions:

We are confused whether to praise this woman or pity ourselves.

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra's 'Sona Home' Criticised For Being Overpriced

Priyanka Chopra's 'Sona Home' Criticised For Being Overpriced

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×