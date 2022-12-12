ADVERTISEMENT

Wholesome Video of an Old Man Singing Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘Tum Hi Aana’ Goes Viral

"Great to see him well updated with latest songs", wrote a user online.

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Wholesome Video of an Old Man Singing Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘Tum Hi Aana’ Goes Viral
i

Isn't it beautiful how little things can bring us so much joy? Sometimes it could be a child's smile or sometimes even a stranger singing his heart out.

One such heartwarming video is winning the hearts of netizens, where an old man is singing along to Jubin Nautiyal's song 'Tum Hi Aana'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video was shared by a Twitter user and since its upload, the video has gone viral. Netizens can't get enough of the carefree old man who seems to be enjoying his singing session thoroughly. In the clip, the old man is playing the Jubin Nautiyal song and singing along with it, while looking outside the train window.

Twitter users found the video adorable, and some were also impressed by his taste in music and his zeal for life. Read what they said:

Also Read

A Pakistani Man’s Heartwarming Welcome to an Indian Family Is Winning Hearts

A Pakistani Man’s Heartwarming Welcome to an Indian Family Is Winning Hearts

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral   Jubin Nautiyal   wholesome 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×