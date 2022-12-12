Wholesome Video of an Old Man Singing Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘Tum Hi Aana’ Goes Viral
"Great to see him well updated with latest songs", wrote a user online.
Isn't it beautiful how little things can bring us so much joy? Sometimes it could be a child's smile or sometimes even a stranger singing his heart out.
One such heartwarming video is winning the hearts of netizens, where an old man is singing along to Jubin Nautiyal's song 'Tum Hi Aana'.
The video was shared by a Twitter user and since its upload, the video has gone viral. Netizens can't get enough of the carefree old man who seems to be enjoying his singing session thoroughly. In the clip, the old man is playing the Jubin Nautiyal song and singing along with it, while looking outside the train window.
Twitter users found the video adorable, and some were also impressed by his taste in music and his zeal for life. Read what they said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Viral Jubin Nautiyal wholesome
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.