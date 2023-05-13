ADVERTISEMENT

'A Rare Gem': Ceat’s Old Doordarshan Ad Makes Netizens Nostalgic

The black-and-white Ceat advertisement features an Ambassador car.

In a major throwback to Doordarshan days, an old black-and-white advertisement of Ceat tyres has surfaced online, sending netizens a walk down memory lane.

The video clip was shared by businessman Harsh Goenka on Twitter and the caption read, "How ad commercials have changed with the times, context and technology! #CEAT #Doordarshan."

The hilarious ad clip reminds us of a time when Ambassador cars were in rage, and were often crammed with passengers.

The video features an overcrowded white Ambassador car. As it comes to a halt, people swarm out, while a man watches in disbelief. The camera then zooms in on the Ceat tyre and a text appears on the screen that reads, "Born tough".

As the video went viral, many people became nostalgic.

A user wrote, "Superb...... I am loving it . After watching this ad I wish I existed in that era. You have shared a rare gem with us today"

Another user wrote, "This is bringing back memories of many road trips we went to in our Ambassador. Am sure the tyres then were also CEAT!"

Here are some more reactions:

Topics:  Doordarshan   Ambassador   CEAT Tyres 

