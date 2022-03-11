Ola’s New Marketing Campaign Draws Flak for ‘Clickbait'
The notification opens with the line '8 missed calls from Mom'
In a bid to be catchy and have a fun marketing campaign, Ola decided to introduce new discounts on their Ola Dash service and it sent its users on an anxiety spiral.
The push notification opens with the line ‘8 missed calls from Mom?’ The rest of the message promotes their Ola Dash service with a 40 percent discount. The move did not work well with their customers as they took to twitter to voice their concerns:
Ola’s customers were not definitely happy with the company. There were many users also slamming the company for not recognising the sensitivity of the situation. Ola is not the only company to have marketing misfires as recently Flipkart came under fire for their woman’s day campaign.
