ADVERTISEMENT

Ola’s New Marketing Campaign Draws Flak for ‘Clickbait'

The notification opens with the line '8 missed calls from Mom'

Nandini Thiagarajan
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ola's new marketing campaign includes a frightening opening line</p></div>
i

In a bid to be catchy and have a fun marketing campaign, Ola decided to introduce new discounts on their Ola Dash service and it sent its users on an anxiety spiral.

ADVERTISEMENT

The push notification opens with the line ‘8 missed calls from Mom?’ The rest of the message promotes their Ola Dash service with a 40 percent discount. The move did not work well with their customers as they took to twitter to voice their concerns:

Ola’s New Marketing Campaign Draws Flak for ‘Clickbait'

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Ola’s New Marketing Campaign Draws Flak for ‘Clickbait'

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Ola’s New Marketing Campaign Draws Flak for ‘Clickbait'

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Ola’s New Marketing Campaign Draws Flak for ‘Clickbait'

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Ola’s New Marketing Campaign Draws Flak for ‘Clickbait'

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Ola’s customers were not definitely happy with the company. There were many users also slamming the company for not recognising the sensitivity of the situation. Ola is not the only company to have marketing misfires as recently Flipkart came under fire for their woman’s day campaign.

Also Read

Flipkart Offers Deals on Kitchen Appliances for Women’s Day, Called Out

Flipkart Offers Deals on Kitchen Appliances for Women’s Day, Called Out

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×