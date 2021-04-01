Ola Unveils ‘Flying Car’, Pulls off Hilarious April Fool’s Prank
CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to share the news.
It is no secret that Indians love celebrating April Fool’s Day, but Ola just took it to a whole new level with their latest prank: 'Flying Cars'. CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce the new ‘Ola AirPro’, the world’s only ‘fully autonomous electric flying car’.
In a video he tweeted, several engineers along with Aggarwal are talking about the new product, its design specifications, and how it will work. While automotive engineer Nutwarlal Prasad attributes the car's excellence to its 'shark-fin wing motors', materials engineer Pooja Kaamkar claims the machine was made with 'new-age material using carbon fiber and titanium' obtained from various objects and locations including 'soft drink cans from Shivajinagar'. It can be easy to fall for these considering how legitimate the video looks, but don’t be fooled-- it most certainly is a prank.
Users on Twitter had different reactions to the announcement:
Some caught on pretty quick and identified the prank...
While some clearly fell for it...
No matter what the reaction, Ola definitely managed to create a lot of buzz around itself today.
