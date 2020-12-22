Christmas Miracle: Guest Leaves Rs 4 Lakh As Tip in US Restaurant
The restaurant, Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar, is located in Toledo, Ohio.
Christmas came in early for Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar in Toledo, Ohio, when one of the customers left over $5,600 (approximately Rs 4 lakh) as tip for the staff. The guest, who goes by the name ‘Billy’, earned a lot of praise online when the owner of the restaurant, Chef Moussa Salloukh shared a picture of the bill on Souk's Facebook handle. "December is a month for them (the staff) to earn money to buy family gifts, put a bit into savings and take care of bills or repairs that have been lingering," read the post.
In a statement to CNN, Salloukh said, “There was a lot of tears, I'm tearing up now talking about it. Your restaurant staff becomes your family and everyone cares about each other. I've been staying out of the kitchen to give employees hours to get through and put gifts under the tree for their kids, so this was so huge for us.”
The actual bill amount was only $0.01, over which the tip was paid. This tip helped all 28 employees take home $200 for the holidays, even the ones that weren’t on duty at the time when Billy was served. Facebook comments under the post are filled with appreciation for this kind gesture by Billy that signifies the true spirit of the holidays.
