Lost Mother to Cancer, This Odisha Man Now Helps Cancer Patients

“Not many would believe this, but I have never faced any monetary issues while helping others in these 11 years. Somehow, each time someone would come forth to help or I would need to make just one phone call. I never had to run from pillar to post arranging for money. This was a further indication that God was with me in my endeavour to serve people. So, I decided not to commercialise my efforts. There are several NGOs who have offered me work, but I refused. My intention is selfless - to give others, and not take anything in return. This is the only way I will be satisfied and content.”