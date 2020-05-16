One of the most heartwarming things about this particular health crisis situation is that we’re witnessing humanity come together in unexpected ways. Recently, Hindustan Times reported that an Odisha-based landlord has waived off the rent for all his tenants and also gone out of his way to help them by providing ration.Murli Mohan Acharya, a landlord from Berhampur, has decided to waive off the rent of all his 12 tenants. Additionally, he has also distributed 25 kgs of rice to each tenant since many of them work as roadside vendors or have small businesses that are currently unable to operate.He explained to the publication that his tenants have been facing economic hardships ever since the lockdown went into effect and he wanted to help them out.“Of the 12, three have left for their native villages along with families. I acceded to my tenants’ request and waived off their rent for May. I also gave each family 25 kg of rice to tide over the crisis, as the state government’s help has been few and far between,” he told Hindustan Times.These are testing times and landlords like Acharya stand out as beacons of hope and generosity. The ongoing COVID-19 lockdown has come down hard on the Indian economy. While some have the luxury of working from home, others don’t - especially small business owners and migrant workers. It’s one’s responsibility to help out in whatever capacity they can.(With inputs from Hindustan Times)Watch: Mumbai Cop Returns to Work After Recovering From COVID-19 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.