Serena Williams Slams NYT for Using Sister Venus’ Photo in Report
The print edition of the newspaper mistakenly used a picture of Venus Williams in a report about Serena.
A recent report by The New York Times about Serena Williams mistakenly showed a picture of her sister Venus instead of her. The report detailed how Serena's venture capital firm had raised $111 million funds only at its inaugural, and was all praises for the tennis player, but overlooked a very important detail.
The entire story about Serena Williams and the details of her new venture was published alongside a picture of Venus, who was not remotely related to the story. Serena shared a picture of the report on Twitter and wrote, "No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111 million for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes."
The official handle of The New York Times' business vertical has also replied to the tweet. They have admitted the error and have said that it has been corrected. "This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper," read the response.
Users online have spoken about how insulting the error is, and some have even said that calling her just a "tennis star" does not do justice to her.
