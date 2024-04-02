Nurse Dances With Cancer Patient to Cheer Him up Amid Chemotherapy Session

A heartwarming video capturing a cancer patient dancing with a nurse during his chemotherapy session has recently emerged online. The touching clip, recorded at a hospital in Colombia, was shared on Instagram by the Good News Correspondent.
In this unique chemotherapy session, Jason participated in an activity organized by the hospital to bring joy and comfort to patients undergoing treatment. The ward was adorned with balloons, and fellow patients cheered as Jason danced alongside the nurse.
Take a look at the video:
The video went viral soon. The comment section was flooded with heart and flower emojis. “Amazing. Nurses are angels on earth,” a comment reads. Another user said, “This is amazing!” While another person wrote, "That is so nice for the patients."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)