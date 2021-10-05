Nobel Prize Laureate Finds Out He Won While in Bed, Check Out Viral Picture Here
David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine this year.
The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine this year was awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian "for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch," according to an announcement by the jury.
The prize was announced over a press conference that the laureates attended online. Ardem Patapoutian, a molecular biologist hailing from America, witnessed this moment from the comfort of his bed, along with his son, Luca.
A picture of the two has gone viral on social media as Patapoutian received this honour while in bed. The picture has been uploaded by the official handle of the Nobel Prize with the caption, "Just in! New medicine laureate Ardem Patapoutian and his son Luca, watching the #NobelPrize press conference shortly after finding out the happy news. Stay tuned for our interview with Patapoutian coming up soon! Photographer: Nancy Hong."
Soon after, a picture of David Julius was also shared where he was seen enjoying his award with a cup of coffee with his wife. The picture was captioned, "Cheers and congratulations to our newest medicine laureate David Julius! Here Julius and his wife Holly Ingraham are celebrating his #NobelPrize with a cup of early morning coffee."
The two won the joint prize for the way their "breakthrough discoveries launched intense research activities leading to a rapid increase in our understanding of how our nervous system senses heat, cold, and mechanical stimuli."
Users in the comments thanked the two awardees for their contributions and praised their efforts too. Some even showed their admiration for the picture and how great it was.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.