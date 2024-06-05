Nitish Kumar Memes Flood Internet As He Holds Key to Next Govt At Centre

As the BJP fell short of majority in the Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal (U) emerged as the kingmaker in the next government. Kumar is currently a part of the NDA but he is infamous for switching sides frequently. He was among the leaders who brought the opposition parties together for the INDIA bloc, but switched to BJP just months before the Lok Sabha elections.

While the country is waiting to see Nitish's next move, social media is full of hilarious memes and jokes. Even we couldn't help but join in.