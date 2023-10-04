ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Newspaper Ad Gets Exposed For Passing German Palace as Indian Boarding School

Dr. Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, shared the picture of the misleading newspaper.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Newspaper Ad Gets Exposed For Passing German Palace as Indian Boarding School
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In a comical yet puzzling episode reminiscent of Bollywood plot twists, misleading newspaper advertisements in India continue to surprise and confound the public. Such ads often tout the most unexpected products and services, and the fine line between fact and fiction is sometimes blurred.

The latest entry in this catalogue of eccentric ads was unveiled by Dr. Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan. He shared a newspaper advertisement promoting a boarding school exhibition in Delhi, which featured a rather surprising image choice.

The picture employed to represent this prestigious boarding school was none other than Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the President of Germany.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Dr. Ackermann took to Twitter to share his discovery, addressing Indian parents with a touch of humor: "Dear Indian parents – I found this in today’s newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin. Our Rashtrapati Bhavan as it were. There are good boarding schools also in Germany – but here, no child will be admitted."

The post quickly stirred up a whirlwind of laughter on social media, with users cracking jokes and humorous comments about the misleading advertisement.

Also Read

Bengaluru Auto's Viral Love Advice Sparks Laughter on Social Media

Bengaluru Auto's Viral Love Advice Sparks Laughter on Social Media

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Germany   German Parliament 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×