News Channel Trolled for Claiming India Captured Chernobyl Instead of Russia
Someone in this newsroom is not having a good day for sure.
There's misinformation, and then there's this news byte by Aaj Tak that claimed India invaded Ukraine's nuclear power plant Chernobyl instead of Russia. Not sure how many things have to go wrong consequently in order for something as bizarre as this to be put out on one of India's leading news channels, but someone is definitely not having a good day at this newsroom.
One of the lines from the news byte read, "Chernobyl nuclear plant par Bharat ka kabza" which translates to "India captures Chernobyl's nuclear power plant."
If you are a rational consumer of news, you will naturally find this part bizarre to understand. Netziens online had some similar reactions. Check them out here:
