News Channel Accidently Airs Adult Film Clip During Weather Report

Hours after the incident, KREM apologised for the "inappropriate" video during their 11pm broadcast, Adweek reported. "Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologise for something that happened in our 6 pm newscast tonight," said the station. "An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn't happen again."

In a statement released on Monday, the Spokane Police Department said, "The Spokane Police Department Special Victims Unit responded to a local news outlet Sunday evening after a disturbing image/video appeared on the screens of viewers during the station's weather report...The stations personnel are cooperating fully with SPD in the attempt to determine what happened. The incident generated numerous calls from concerned citizens in the city and county. At the time of this release, the investigation is ongoing and no culpability of any kind has been determined."

The incident is now being investigated after several concerned calls were received from the viewers.