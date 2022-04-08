What True Friendship Looks Like: Friends Gift Newlywed Couple Petrol and Diesel
The price of fuel in Tamil Nadu has increased by nine rupees in the last 15 days.
The video of a couple from Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, is going viral because of the unique wedding gift that they have received. Residents of Cheyyur village, Grace Kumar and Keerthana got married recently and their friends congratulated them by gifting them bottles of petrol and diesel.
Prices of fuel are soaring in India, including in Tamil Nadu, where there has been an increase in the price of fuel by rupees nine in the last 15 days. Amid this, friends of the bride and groom thought of this creative and 'hatke' gift. The viral video shows three friends posing for a picture alongside the newlyweds while gifting them bottles of petrol and diesel.
Some users online thought the gift was creative while others weren't as impressed. Check out some reactions here:
The price of petrol in Tamil Nadu is Rs 110.85 and diesel, Rs 100.94 per litre.
